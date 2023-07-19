George William Fellows, 81, Broadway
Joey Allen Ketterman, 29, Morgantown, W.Va.
Kenneth Algie Mallow, 59, Beallsville, Md.
Janice Sorenson Rosenow, 88, Broadway
Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 1:05 am
