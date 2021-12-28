Bliss Robinson Boyers, 78, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, to be with the Lord. Mrs. Boyers was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Fairmont, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Jane and Wip Robinson.
She graduated from Broadway High School class of 1962 and Dunsmore Business College in 1963. She married her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Wayne Boyers on June 7, 1962 who survives and were happily married for 59 years. She was a member of West Side Baptist Church where she served on various committees and was involved in many church activities. She did community work for Avante nursing home. She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren, special cats, playing tennis and collecting antiques.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Jane Boyers Cole and husband, Douglas, Karen Dian Boyers, David Wayne Boyers; grandchildren, Andrew Holsinger, Clair McCumsey, Harry Cole, Emmett Cole, Jakob Boyers, Ben Boyers; and great-grandchild, Jed McCumsey.
Memorial contributions can be made to West Side Baptist Church, Benevolence Committee, 715 West Wolfe St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or the SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences maybe shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
