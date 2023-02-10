Bobby Allen Clutteur, 74, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Clutteur was born Dec. 1, 1948, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Stanley Adam Clutteur and Helen Virginia Southerly Kursey.
Bobby worked as a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by a brother, Stanley “Sonny” Clutteur and wife, Debi; two sisters and their husbands, as well as numerous other family members.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Mt. Valley Methodist Church Cemetery with Deacon Fred LaSpina officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.