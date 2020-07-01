Bobby Dale Biller
Bobby Dale Biller, 57, of Elkton, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg. Bobby was born July 14, 1962, in Elkins, W.Va., and was a son of the late Richard Lee and Alice Faye Wright Biller.
Bobby worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator. He also worked at Massanutten for 15 years as a snow maker. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, canoeing, and grilling outdoors. He attended dirt track races and tractor pulls. Most importantly he loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by his fiancée, Rhonda K. Conley; son, Bobby D. Biller and fiancée, Emily Shifflett; brothers, Rick Biller and Leonard Biller; sister, Teresa Biller; and grandchildren, Ashlynn Conley, Elijah Dale Biller and Mason Lane Biller.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
