Bobby E. Lilly, 82, of Timberville. On Oct. 25, 2022, we lost our loving husband, father and grandfather to be with the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Mae Lilly; daughter, Sharon Lynn Taylor and husband, Alan; brothers, Gilbert "Jack" Lilly and Roger Lilly and wife, Cindy; granddaughter, Amber Nicole Caradonna; great-grandchildren, Dominic Ureiel Ortega and Savannah Nicole Ortega; stepchildren, Marvin Burnett Mutherspaw Jr. and wife, Debbie, Catherine "Cathy" Lynn Lantz, Vicki Elaine Rohart and husband, Michael; four stepgrandchildren; 16 stepgreat-grandchildren and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lilly; sister, Phyllis Jean Hayden; sister-in-law, Pamela Lee Lilly; and special step-in-laws, Kathryn Mutherspaw and Edwin Lantz Jr.
He loved to tell his stories about golfing in South Carolina and his golfing trips. He was a diehard Redskins fan and was a member of the American Legion since 2012.
Services will be held at a later date.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.