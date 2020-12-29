Bobby L. Thomas
Bobby Lewis Thomas, 83, of Bentonville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
He was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Virginia, and was a son of the late Will Job Thomas and Virgie Baker Thomas.
On June 12, 1959, Bobby married Virginia Catherine Dinges Thomas, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Lisa Weatherholt and husband, Terry of Bentonville; a son, Robert Thomas of Bentonville; a sister, Betty Lou Wean of New Market; two granddaughters, Stephanie Vaught and husband, Christopher of Front Royal, and Heidi Weatherholt of Bentonville; and one great-grandson, Lucas Vaught of Front Royal. He was preceded in death by three bothers, Roy, James and Billy Thomas; and a sister, Lilly Fincham.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Josh Parlett, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
