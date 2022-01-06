Bobby Lee Morris, 68, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at his home. Mr. Morris was born May 17, 1953, in Elkton and was the son of the late Jesse James and Mamie Williams Morris. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Morris and Billy Morris.
He was a 1971 graduate of Elkton High School and loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed listening to Blue Grass music. He was a brick mason, working many years for Rogers Masonry and M3 Masonry.
Mr. Morris is survived by a son, Rodney Morris of Stuarts Draft; daughters, Amy Morris of Lyndhurst and Patricia Taylor of Elkton; sisters, JoAnne Hammer and husband, Melvin, and Melissa Kuehle, all of Elkton and Linda Burch and husband, Mike, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Christopher Richardson, C.W. Slayter, Zack Cook, Courtney Reed, Alyias Hammer, Molly Hammer and William Lola; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pastor David Burrell will conduct a memorial service 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.