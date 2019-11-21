Bobby Ray Flynn
Bobby Ray Flynn, 78, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. He was born Dec. 19, 1940, in West Virginia, and was a son of the late Paul and Mary Ealy Flynn.
Bobby retired from Perdue and attended New Life Gospel in Shenandoah.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Hedrick Flynn; brother, Jerry Flynn and wife, Betty; sister, Jacqueline Cartwright; stepdaughter, Jeanetta Thompson and husband, David; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ronald Kibler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Flynn, and seven siblings.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Tony Cubbage will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
