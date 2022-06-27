Bobby Ray Knight, 76, of Elkton, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. Mr. Knight was born March 7, 1946, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Ornie L. and Lillian E. Meadows Knight.
He moved back to the Valley from Alexandria in 2004, where he had worked for Metro for over 33 years. He loved to hunt, watch wrestling and enjoyed sitting outdoors listening to music with his pets. He especially enjoyed time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On Jan. 8, 1966, he married Sarah Virginia (Berry) Knight, who survives. Also surviving are sons, Johnnie Knight and Bobby Knight Jr.; daughter, Katie Bonilla and husband, David; adopted son, Johnny Langston; grandchildren, Cynthia Fuentes, Elvis Moran, Joshua Dean and Jordan Dean; great-grandchildren, Destiny Diaz, Kimberli Fuentes, Sara Fuentes, Ashlee Fuentes, Cameron Fuentes, Jayden Fuentes, Marley Fuentes, Justice Roderick, Jordyn Roderick, Jase Roderick, and Jurnee “Smiley” Roderick; a special niece, Holly Knight; aunt, Louise Morris; and brother-in-law, Harry S. Berry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Gary, Charlie, Donnie, Gene and Boyd Knight; and a special sister-in-law, Mildred Knight.
Pastor Danny Herring will conduct the funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
