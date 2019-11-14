Bobby Ray Michael
Bobby Ray Michael, 61, of Mount Solon, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home. Bobby was born June 9, 1958, a son of Ray Michael of Bridgewater and the late Lucille (Fox) Michael.
He worked for Dan One, formerly White Wave in Mount Crawford. Bobby was a kind and generous soul that will be sadly missed by all he touched.
He was united in marriage to Mary Frances (Holliday) Michael, who preceded him in death July 12, 2017.
In addition to his father, Bobby is survived by a nephew, Ronnie Stern; special friend, Mary Marston; stepson, Doug Aleshire and wife, Lori; brothers-in-law, Wayne Hizer, Bobby Hizer and Charles Holliday; his hunting companions; and all his work family.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Chaplain Dave Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Mount Solon.
Memorial contributions in Bobby’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
