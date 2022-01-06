Bobby Ray Offenbacker Sr., 68, of Dayton, passed away at home Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Bobby was born Dec. 22, 1953, and was a son of the late Raymond R. and Edith M. Morris Offenbacker. Also preceding him in death are his wife, Lois Ellen Hammer Offenbacker, and a brother, Donnie C. Offenbacker.
Bobby enjoyed his daily rounds of cruising around town. He loved older classic cars and hanging out with his family.
Bobby is survived by his son, Bobby Offenbacker Jr. and wife, Julie; brothers, Danny Keith Offenbacker and Carroll Eugene Morris; grandchildren, Jessica Offenbacker, Payton Offenbacker and wife, Morgan, Courtney Offenbacker, Daniel Offenbacker and Carter Hartman; great-grandchildren, Brantley Thompson and Wyatt Hartman and two step-grandchildren, Allen Waybright and Dakota Hartman.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow to Mt. Olivet Cemetery In McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
