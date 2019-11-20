Bobby Saylor Neff
Bobby Saylor Neff, age 89, of Quicksburg, Va., passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Woodstock, Va.
Bobby was born on April 22, 1930, in Quicksburg, Va. He was the youngest son born to the union of the late Fred H. Neff and Ada Dove Neff. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his siblings, Fred H. Neff Jr., Pollyanna Neff Halterman, Jack S. Neff, and Zane Neff, as well as his wife, Wanda Baker Neff, and daughter, Debra Ellen Neff.
Bobby was a graduate of New Market High School in New Market, Va. During Bobby’s high school years, he was recognized as an outstanding athlete. In 1951, at the age of 20, he was selected to play baseball by the New York Giants. He was afforded the opportunity to play spring baseball in Florida, where one of his team members was Willie Mays. Additionally, he had the opportunity to pitch against Jackie Robinson. A hand injury sustained while working on his family farm ended Bobby’s baseball career. His love for baseball, basketball, and football continued in his life as he was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals, ACC Basketball and Football, as well as, the Washington Redskins. In addition to baseball, Bobby was involved in 4H/FFA showing cattle. He was recognized on several occasions for outstanding achievement and was afforded the opportunity to travel to Kansas and Iowa to participate in competitions.
Bobby was a retired employee from Aileen Inc. He spent his entire life farming his family’s farm in Quicksburg, Va., and was known by many in the community for his outstanding welding skills. Bobby was a member of the Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren.
Bobby is survived by his daughters, Kim Neff French of Quicksburg, Va., and Tessie Neff Lam (John) of Woodstock, Va. He is also survived by his beloved grandsons, Martin S. French Jr. and Robert N. French (Ashlee), both of Edinburg, Va., William and Thomas Lam, both of Woodstock, Va., along with his beloved granddaughter, Katherine Beth Polk (Kyle) of Edinburg, Va. Additionally, he is survived by his great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Dawsyn Polk and Robert N. French Jr.
Pallbearers will be Martin S. French Sr., Martin S. French Jr., Robert N. French, John W. Lam, William C. Lam, and Thomas C. Lam.
Family Night will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dellinger’s Funeral Home, Mount Jackson, Va.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Market, Va.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Gilbert Rice and employees of Sentara RMH Medical Group, Broadway, Va., and Blue Ridge Hospice for the excellent medical care provided to Bobby.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Cedar Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. Robert Polk, 2133 Pinewoods Road, Quicksburg, VA 22847.
