Bobby Wright Necsary, 71, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021.
On behalf of Karen, Francee, Tana and Dennis, we wanted to provide closure for the great man we all once knew as husband, dad, friend, community pharmacist, restaurant connoisseur, avid golfer and UVA sports fan.
He was always full of life, love and laughter. So, in his memory, the family would love to hear your best story with him. Please share and tag us (not mom, she doesn’t do social media). We would love to relive the good ‘ole days from the soda fountain, golf course, sporting event, restaurant or community activities that he loved and supported.
Respectively, as the family gains closure, in lieu of services, visits, food or flowers; if you feel inclined, we have set up two options to donate.
VPHA (Virginia Pharmacists Foundation) https://virginiapharmacists.org/foundation/contribute/
East Rockingham High School Athletic Booster Club
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
