Bonnie Agnes Lough, 91, of Dayton, Va., passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
She was born Feb. 9, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Luther "LJ" and Oliff (Dean) Lough.
She was a member of the Dayton United Methodist Church. After moving from West Virginia in 1939, she had lived in the Dayton area the rest of her life. She enjoyed attending church and church activities, many arts and crafts, and visits from her friends.
Bonnie is survived a nephew, Stephen Lough of Dayton; great-niece, Kelly O'Brian and husband, Kyle, of Harrisonburg; great-nephews, Aaron Lough and wife, Denise Wampler-Lough, of Harrisonburg and Lane Lough of Dayton; and four great-great-nephews, Patrick O'Brian, Andrew O'Brian, Maris Lough and Maddox Lough.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Denver C. Lough, Kenneth R. Lough and Carroll D. Lough.
A service celebrating Bonnie's life will be held Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Jenny Day and Kathleen Michael officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton United Church, 215 Ashby St., Dayton, VA 22821.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
