Bonnie Doig Downey, (nee Bonnie Anne Doig), 63, beloved wife of Michael McKenzie Downey, devoted mother of Christopher Michael Downey (Megan) of Ruckersville, Va., and Meganne Downey Jeter (Alex) of Charlottesville, Va. peacefully entered the presence of her loving Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 4, 2023, while at home in Massanutten, Va.
Bonnie was born Feb. 1, 1960, in Hyattsville, Ma., and was the daughter of the late Arlene Sadler Doig and the late Russell Ritter Doig. Bonnie is survived by sisters, Laura Burkhart (Brent) and Meg Richardson (Al) and brother, James “J” Doig (Shann) along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins living throughout the country.
Bonnie spent several years of her childhood in Germany while her father served our country. Bonnie lettered in basketball, softball, and volleyball at Randallstown High School in Baltimore County, Ma.. She attended James Madison University where she played on the varsity volleyball team and met Mike. They were married on July 18, 1981. Bonnie graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Education in 1982.
Upon graduation, Bonnie and Mike became active in the Harrisonburg community, including serving several years in the Harrisonburg Volunteer Rescue Squad. Bonnie taught 39 years of early childhood education with Rockingham County Public Schools. Her teaching career began at Fulks Run Elementary School and ended at McGaheysville Elementary School where she spent the final 35 years of her career. Her passion for teaching prematurely ended due to the advancement and burden of cancer in October of 2021. Bonnie deeply cared for all her kindergarten, first grade, and second grade students. Bonnie had a passion for helping and nurturing student teachers from area colleges. She enjoyed mentoring and helping new teachers establish their careers. Bonnie also planned, developed, planted, and cared for the gardens at McGaheysville Elementary School and Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she and Mike were longtime members and active in various home groups.
Bonnie was always active in community service, selflessly giving of her time to various groups. She enjoyed playing in recreational volleyball leagues and the Massanutten Women’s Golf League. Bonnie and Mike especially enjoyed spending the summer months with their children, traveling and spending time with extended family and friends. Bonnie deeply loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Aiden (9) and Charlotte Downey (6) and Jack Jeter (7 mos.).
Pastor Todd Pruitt will conduct a worship service at Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 546 West Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023. A graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens prior to the worship service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bonnie’s name can be made to the Garden of Learning at McGaheysville Elementary School through the Rockingham Education Foundation, Inc. (REFI) for continued beautification and maintenance of the courtyard gardens.
Memorial contributions in Bonnie’s name can also be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church’s Building Fund, 32 Southgate Court, Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
