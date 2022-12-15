Bonnie Faye Ferrell, 72 of Strasburg, formerly of Elkton, died Tuesday December 13, 2022 at her home.
Born in Harrisonburg on November 20, 1950 she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Louise Bailey Stanley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Guy Lee Ferrell. After her husband’s passing, she relocated to Strasburg from Elkton where she made her home for many years.
Bonnie was a dedicated and devoted pastors wife who served side by side with her husband. She always was helping people day or night, even during her health struggles she would push through to help others. She loved her grandchildren. She had a faithful testimony and wanted to be a blessing to others and serve her Savior.
She is survived by two daughters Shelly D. Powers & husband Wylie and Hannah C. Dove & husband Justin; sisters Sharon Kandill, Kathy Comer, Brenda Sorren, Linda Hartley, five grandchildren Kaleb Powers and his wife Mary, Ariel Lynch and her husband David, Autumne Dove and her boyfriend Ivan Flores, Justin Dove II and his wife Lilian, Abigail Jenkins and her husband Luke, three great-grandchildren, Gwen Powers, Declan Lynch, Kirk Powers. Also, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday December 17,2022 at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church, with Pastor Mark Leatherman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
