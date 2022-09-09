Bonnie Faye Miller, 71, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. She was born Sept. 11, 1950, in Harrisonburg. She married Dennis Miller on Feb. 12, 1966. He survives along with a daughter, Sandee (A.J. Bennett). Bonnie was preceded in death by three sons, Danny, Dennis Jr., and Sam.
Bonnie was a beloved member of Immanuel Mennonite Church where she will be remembered for her encouraging spirit and for her frequent reminders that “God is good!”
Bonnie held a number of jobs in Harrisonburg and was always known as a hardworking, dependable, and trustworthy employee.
A memorial service celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Mennonite Church, 400 Kelley Street. All are welcome to greet the family from 10:30-11:00 a.m. and to stay for a potluck meal after the service.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bonnie Miller’s name to the Immanuel Mennonite Church sharing fund.
