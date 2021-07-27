Bonnie Grace Warner, 85, of Hinton, passed away July 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Warner was born June 15, 1936, to the late Charles Henry and Minnie Viola Rexrode in Highland County, Va.
She was a homemaker who spent her time caring for her family and her beloved dog, Jack. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren.
On Oct. 25, 1966, she married Gaylon Warner, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Doug Warner and fianceé, Heather, of Grottoes and Terry Shifflett and husband, Chuck, of Elkton; sister, Shirley McCray of Harrisonburg; and grandchildren, Logan Shifflett, Hunter Shifflett and Addison Warner.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Warner was preceded in death by a grandson, Timothy Warner, and numerous brothers and sisters.
Pastor Marty Doss will conduct a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Rawley Springs Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
