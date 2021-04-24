Bonnie Heishman Woodson
Bonnie Heishman Woodson, 80, of Weyers Cave, died April 19, 2021 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Bonnie was born in Harrisonburg, March 30, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Audrey Barrix Heishman and granddaughter to the late Raymond and Sada Barrix. Bonnie was a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church and was a retired Dental Assistant. She loved all animals and the outdoors.
She is survived by her sons, Eric Scott Woodson of Alabama, Michael Bret Woodson and wife, Amy of Rural Retreat; a sister, Annanelle Stephenson of Weyers Cave; grandchildren, Scott and Logan of British Columbia, Dalton and Zachary of Alabama, Michael and Jonathon of Rural Retreat, Amanda Morgan and husband, David of Harrisonburg; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Shawn, Brayden and Kinley. In addition to the parents and grandparents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her sons father, Ronald A. Woodson and special friend and longtime companion, Bob Moad.
Following Bonnie’s wishes, please make memorial donations to Smile Trains or your local S.P.C.A., the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
A memorial for immediate family will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
