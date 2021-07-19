Bonnie Kay Alger, 68, of Stanley, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
She was born Sept. 21, 1952, in Shenandoah and was a daughter of the late Walter "Wax" Lucas and Corella Kibler.
On June 26, 1970, Bonnie married Gary Wayne "Big Gernie" Alger, who died July 19, 2020.
She is survived by a son, Tim "Gernie" Alger of Stanley; two sisters, Phyllis Campbell of Shenandoah and Pat Seville of Maryland; and a sister-in-law, Betty Alger of Stanley. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbi Jo Alger; and a sister, Ann Fales.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Bradley Funeral Home by Evangelist Doug Gochenour. Burial will be in the St. Luke Cemetery at Alma.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the funeral home.
