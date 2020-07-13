Bonnie K. Hulvey
Bonnie K. Hulvey, 79, of Simmers Valley Road, Harrisonburg, passed away July 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Bonnie was born April 13, 1941, in Moyers, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Alvia E. and Martha E. Propst.
She attended schools in West Virginia and moved to Virginia at an early age. Bonnie attended many churches but remained a Lutheran all her life. She worked many years in housekeeping and food service. After leaving food service she devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, music, art, and working outdoors.
Surviving are two daughters, Alta Sue (Susie) Timbrell and husband, Simon, of Broadway and Leslie Lee Cubbage of Harrisonburg; four brothers, Charles “Charlie” Propst of Grottoes, James Propst of Centreville, Ray Propst of Harrisonburg and Jesse Propst, of Bergton; three sisters, Virginia Killander of Lavale, Md., Martha Jean Lambert of Broadway and Mary Frances (Fran) Rexrode of Harrisonburg and six grandchildren, Phillip Wimer, Reiss Wimer, Hailee Cubbage, Braylon Cubbage, Peyton Alger and Kaiden Alger.
Pastor Steve Propst will conduct a private graveside service at Herwin Chapel Cemetery near Harrisonburg.
At her request, there will not be any services at the funeral home. The casket will be closed.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
