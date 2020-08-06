Bonnie L. Wampler
Bonnie Lee Wampler, 94, a longtime resident of Harrisonburg, passed away in the early morning hours Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, with her sister by her side at VMRC.
She was the eldest daughter of the late Carlton M. and Charlotte Showalter Wampler and was born on March 13, 1926. In her early years, she attended Mount Clinton School and when the family moved, transferred to the city schools and graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1944.
She is survived by sisters, June W. Craun, Carolyn A. Wampler and a brother, Eddy S. “Buddy” Wampler and wife, Mary Ellen; two nieces, Debbie Slifer (Mike), Joanie Cassens (Kent); three nephews, Wayne Craun (Sylvia), Steven Craun (Cheryl) and Sidney Craun and many cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ralph Craun.
Bonnie was a lifetime member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church and a longtime member of the Harrisonburg Business and Professional Women’s Club. She was also a member of the Women’s Wednesday night Bowling League at Valley Lanes and earned several trophies in bowling tournaments.
Bonnie loved taking care of her beautiful roses and had a “green thumb” with her flowering violets and other plants. She was always energetic keeping everything clean, neat and organized with “a place for everything and everything in its place.”
After graduating from high school, she went to work at Pearson and Wampler Music Company. Later she became a partner of Wampler Music and Record Shop until retirement. Many remember her as the warm, knowledgeable lady who ran the record shop and knew the songs and artists like the back of her hand and played many records for her customers.
After retirement, she went to work for Showalter Amusement Company and worked well into her late 80s.
A graveside service was held at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Dr. Seth Normington and Chaplain Eric Martin officiating on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, c/o Feed the Flock, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike, Rockingham, VA 22802.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
