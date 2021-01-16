Bonnie Lee Crawford, 76, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Mrs. Crawford was born on July 19, 1944, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Lorene Heatwole. She worked for Walker Manufacturing. She loved traveling to the western USA, horseback riding, and PBR bull riding. She loved animals adopted and many from the SPCA. She was a member of Garbers Church of the Brethren.
Surviving is her husband, Rodney Garth Crawford Sr. of Harrisonburg; children, Daniel Swecker Jr. and companion, Rose, of Moorefield, W.Va., Darin Swecker and wife, Susie, of Clover Hill, Kevin Swecker and companion, June, of Shenandoah, Heather Swecker Miller and husband, Joel, of Basye; step-children, Rachel Renee Crawford of Madison, Rodney Crawford II and wife, Jessica, of Hagerstown; grandchildren, Rachel Tutwiler, Lee Swecker, Whitney Hartman, Brooke Swecker, Christian Swecker, Robyn Swecker, Raidyn Crawford, Remmington Crawford, Rodney G. Crawford III and Reeghan Crawford, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Pastor Walt Crull will conduct a graveside service on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Elk Run Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anicira, 1992 Medical Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
