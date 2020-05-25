Bonnie Lineweaver Paul
Bonnie Lineweaver Paul died peacefully on May 24, 2020, at her home in Clover Hill after a long and amazing journey with lung cancer. Born in Harrisonburg on June 6, 1940, she was the daughter of Richard and Margaret (Etter) Lineweaver.
Bonnie was a homecoming queen and graduated from Harrisonburg High as valedictorian. She attended Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa., where she earned her B.A. in Art History. Upon graduation, she worked as an assistant to the curator at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
On June 7, 1963, she married John Abbott Paul of Harrisonburg. John was shipped to Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, and a few months later an intrepid Bonnie and their infant daughter flew out and took up residence in the remote village of Korat, Thailand, near a military base from which John would deploy to Vietnam. While living there, she established a library for the Army base. When the assignment ended, the family returned to Harrisonburg, where she taught art history classes at Madison College and was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Bonnie was always active in politics. She was a founder of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters and represented Virginia at the 1980 Republican National Convention. She was the first woman elected to the Virginia House of Delegates from the Shenandoah Valley, a role she served from 1976 to 1979. She loved campaigning throughout her Valley area, especially the smaller towns.
Politics brought her to law and in 1980, she began her studies at Washington & Lee University Law School, where she earned her Juris Doctor while raising her three children. She practiced in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg before opening her own private practice in Harrisonburg. She enjoyed her work and her clients for 30 years, only retiring to begin her seven-year battle with cancer.
Bonnie contributed much to her community. She served on the JMU Board of Visitors and other local nonprofit boards and provided fundraising leadership for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society and the Women’s Health Center at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. In 2010, she researched, organized, and designed a beautiful exhibition of fraktur folk art for the Historical Society, which was documented in her book, Bernhart & Company: Shenandoah Valley Folk Art Fraktur (1774-1850).
Bonnie was a lifelong learner, avid reader, energetic traveler, and artistic talent. Always captivated by beautiful mountain views and wildlife, in later years she spent many pleasant hours watching birds, nurturing monarchs, tending her garden, and painting watercolors of the views from her beloved “Buttercup,” the tiny home she designed.
Bonnie is survived by her sister, Debra Kay Lineweaver and husband, Jason Wilson; daughter, Penelope Jane Paul Imeson and husband, Thomas; son, John Abraham Paul and wife, Sara, and son, Thomas Jefferson Paul. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, who survive her: Adam Easterday Imeson, William Cole Imeson, and Samuel Paul Imeson; Emma Jane Paul and Tabitha Rose Paul; and Seymour Alexander Paul, Jane Eden Paul, and Thea Josephine Carbonara Paul.
A family graveside service will be held at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society, P.O. Box 716, Dayton, VA 22821.
