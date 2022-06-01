Oct. 29, 1930-May 29, 2022
Bonnie Lou Albrite Turner was born in Manassas, Va., on Oct. 29, 1930. Bonnie attended New Beginnings Church. She graduated from Broadway High School in 1948 and retired from Rockingham Memorial Hospital after many years of service.
She loved reading, interior design, and was a seamstress. She enjoyed pet sitting for many years. She was a member of “Rocking Red Hat" Group, Price Rotary Senior Center, Lay Fellowship at First Assembly of God, and completed many hours of volunteer work for different organizations.
She is survived by daughter, Jacquelin Simmers; husband, Nelson and their children, Jason, Clare, Danielle Guevara and husband, Jonathan; daughter, Debbie Reedy and her daughter, Kelly Freundt and husband, Matthew; son, William (Bill) Dellinger and companion, Linda Stone; and his son, Jonathan Paul (JP) and wife, Sarah; son, Richard Dellinger Jr. and wife, Melody Eaton; 11 great-grandchildren, Milly, Emme, Devin, Gabi, Jayden, Brendan, Conner, Mollie, Maggie, William and Nolan; one sister, Norma Dodson; and one brother, Robert Albrite.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Whitmer, Eula Gaskins, and brother, Mervin Albrite.
At her request, Bonnie will be cremated and services will be private and planned for a later date.
Please make contributions to White Birch Communities Resident Activities Fund in lieu of sending flowers, 847 Oakwood Drive, Rockingham, VA 22801.
The family would like to thank all staff at White Birch Communities, First Choice Home Health, and Sentara Hospice for their compassionate care.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
