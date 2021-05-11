Bonnie Lou Monger
Bonnie Lou Monger, 64, of Elkton, passed away May 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born Aug. 29, 1956, in Harrisonburg to the late James and Betty Jane Monger.
Bonnie graduated from Elkton High School in 1974. She worked at Farmers and Merchants Bank for 15 years and Rockingham County Public School for 29 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Bonnie farmed the family farm and loved going on vacation with Tammy and Terry Monger. She was known to put everybody before herself. She was an amazing person to be around.
On Aug. 31, 1975, she married her husband of 45 years, Larry Monger, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Steven Monger, Bradley Monger and companion, Laurie; grandchildren, Jamie Monger and fiancé, Gary Strawderman Jr., Branson, Hannah and Ethan Monger; great-granddaughter, Malory Strawderman; and aunt and uncle, Betty and Doug Workman.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, James “Jimmy” Erven Monger Jr.; maternal grandparents, Erven and Mary Monger and paternal grandparents, Herman and Louise Burkett.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Gerald Meeks and Pastor Wayne Pence officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
