Bonnie Lou Puffenbarger Driver, 70, of Mount Sidney, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Bonnie was born in Leonardtown, Md., on Aug. 4, 1951, the daughter of the late Mary Louis (Alexander) and Ralph Vaiden Puffenbarger.
She was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School class of 1969 and had attended Madison College and Blue Ridge Community College. Bonnie was a co-owner of See-Mor Truck Tops & Customs in Mount Crawford and Ruckersville, and was a member of St. Jacob's (Spaders) Lutheran Church.
On May 8, 1990, she was united in marriage to Phillip Lee Driver, who survives.
Bonnie is also survived by a brother, James David "Puff" Puffenbarger and wife, Vickie, of Mount Crawford; sister-in-law, Cindy Lam and husband, Chuck, of Penn Laird; brother-in-law, Jamie Driver and wife, Amanda, of Spring Creek; nieces and nephews, Jack Puffenbarger and wife, Jessica, Maude Mary Mae Rexrode and husband, Benjamin, Grace Molly Jo Atkins and husband, Brandon, Matt Lam, Josh Lam and wife, Cassie; several great-nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Paul and Nancy Driver of Grottoes. She is also survived by her beloved fur baby, Maggie Mae.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home with David Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mount Sidney.
With Bonnie's love for dogs, memorial contributions may be made to Page Paws, PO Box 269, Luray, VA 22835.
