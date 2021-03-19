Bonnie Lou Southerly Collins, 75, of Timberville, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer on March 17, 2021, at her home. She was born July 14, 1945, in Rockingham County to the late Wade and Ellen Shipp Southerly.
Bonnie worked at Lowe’s before retiring.
On Feb. 2, 1968, she married Orville Leo Collins, who preceded her in death Sept. 7, 2019.
Surviving are two daughters, Lori Ann Miller and husband, Mike, of Broadway and Lisa Lynn Thacker and husband, Harold, of Timberville; two grandsons, Jared Michael Miller of Broadway and Forrest Allen Miller and wife, Kendra, of Timberville; one sister, Doris Coffman and husband, Steve of Broadway; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Two sisters, Anna Smith and Connie Sue Southerly, preceded her in death.
Pastors Larry Aikens and Tom Murphy will conduct a funeral service 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland. Burial will follow at Linville Creek Cemetery. Per CDC requirements, social distancing and masks are required.
Friends may visit and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Church of the Brethren. The casket will be open during this visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.