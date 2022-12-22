Bonnie Lucille Puffenbarger Clatterbuck passed away on Dec. 16, 2022, at age 95. She was born in Pendleton County, W.Va. on Aug. 5, 1927, to the late Charles and Ivy Lewis Puffenbarger.
Her family moved to Harrisonburg, Va. when she was age 12. She graduated from Bridgewater High School, and also began singing on WSVA Radio with her sisters and brother as a teenager. She gave her children the gift of music. She and her siblings, known as "The Puffenbarger Kids", moved to Richmond, Va. in 1948, where they were regular performers on WRVA's Old Dominion Barn Dance. She had many fond memories from that period of her life.
In 1951, she married Donald Baker Clatterbuck. She sailed across the ocean to join him in England, where he served in the USAF. Their oldest son, Steve, was born there.
After returning to Harrisonburg, they created a home filled with children, six all together. Bonnie had a long, happy life, serving her family and church. She loved her family (especially children), music, flowers, baking and decorating. She survived cancer in her 60's and again in her 90's. She sang alto in the church choir into her late 70's. Her home was open on holidays to her large extended family.
She was a beautiful woman, inside and out. Gentle but feisty. Energetic enough to raise six children. She raised her family well, with high standards. She was generous with her gifts. She was a woman of faith. "Her children arise and call her blessed."
Her husband died in 2018, after 67 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen Stewart, and by her brother, Charles "Buster" Puffenbarger. She is survived by her sister, Joan Shifflett. She is also survived by her six children: Steve (Janice), Brad (Dee), Jana, David (Rick), Mike (Beth), and Matthew (Michelle). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Sean (Jocelyn), Kelley (Megan), Ryan, Kevin, Nicole, Derek, Shane, Jared, Ben, Dominic, and Emma. She leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Eli, Everly, and Logan. Linda Petzke is also a cherished member of her family.
Bonnie spent her last years at White Birch Communities, where she received love and support. She entertained daily with her singing and dancing. Now she is singing with the angels. The family is thankful for the excellent care she received from White Birch and Sentara Hospice.
The burial service, conducted by the Rev. Ron Wyrick, will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to White Birch Communities Resident Activity Fund in Bonnie's name.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
