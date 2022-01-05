Bonnie Lue Breeden Shifflett, 67, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Bonnie was born Aug. 24, 1954, and was the daughter of the late Maggie Breeden. In addition to her mother, Bonnie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Owen “Tink” Darrell Shifflett, as well as her two brothers, Leo Breeden and Ray Breeden.
Ms. Shifflett was a member of the Furnace United Methodist Church for many years. In addition to church, she enjoyed reading and going to the community center to listen to music with her son. She loved her family especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Owen Shifflett II; daughter, Bonnie Meadows and husband, Kevin; brothers, Elwood Breeden and wife, Vickie, and Randy Breeden; sisters, Eunice McDonald and husband, Floyd, and Martha Campbell and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Shyleigh Good, Kurtis Trent, Brandon Trent and companion, Jessta Marion, and great-grandchildren, Lukis, Taron, Ivie, Remington, Arlo, Zaybree Trent.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. A burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
