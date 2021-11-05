Bonnie Mae Sites, 85, a resident of Fulks Run, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Sites was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late Howard Wilson and Goldie Ellen Knighten Rogers.
On May 20, 1979, she married Maynard Lee Sites, who passed away Sept. 26, 2021.
Surviving are her children, Dianne Crawford and husband, Danny, of Fulks Run and Eddie Eavers and wife, Jan, of Staunton; siblings, Gary Rogers of Pennsylvania, Bart Rogers and wife, Venessa, of Florida and Donnie Rogers and wife, Karen, of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Sites was preceded in death by a son, Gary Eavers; daughter, Mary Ellen Turner; siblings, Patricia Hoover, Jeff Rogers and Hazel Brunk; granddaughter, Crystal Eavers; and great-grandson, Joshua Simmons.
Pastor Dan Horning will conduct a memorial service Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home. However, the family welcomes friends at their home at anytime.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.