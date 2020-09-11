Bonnie Meadows DeHart, 57, of Elkton, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born in Rockingham County on Feb. 21, 1963, and was a daughter of the late Dewey Nelson Dean and Clara Ellen Frazier Dean.
Bonnie was a devoted daughter and mother and was a loving wife. She had a big heart and would help anyone in need. She maintained a great love for her mom, daughter, son and granddaughters throughout her life.
She leaves behind her husband, Coburn W. “Billy” DeHart, III; daughter, Cameron N. DeHart and companion, Robert Jeffery; son, Preston Meadows and wife, Crystal; sister, Barbara Harris and husband, Roger, all of Elkton; brothers, Wayne Frazier and wife, Lana, of Shenandoah, Lawrence Frazier and companion, Linda, of Elkton, David Dean and wife, Wendy, of Shenandoah, Gary Dean and wife, Nancy, of Grottoes, and William Dean and companion, Fay, of Alexandria, and a very special sister-in-law, Ann Frazier of Shenandoah. Also surviving are many nephews, including close nephews, Joshua Harris and Justin Harris, both of Elkton; many nieces, including close nieces, Bridgett Frazier and Terry Smith and husband, Steve, all of Shenandoah; stepson, Joshua DeHart and wife, Stacey, of Knoxville, Tennessee; four granddaughters, Addy Dehart of Knoxville, Tennessee, Serenity Nicole Jeffery, Rebecca Lynne Jeffery, and Rose Anne Jeffery, all of Elkton; numerous great nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Rose Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please remember a face covering for the health of others.
Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery next to her mother. Pallbearers will be Joshua Harris, Justin Harris, Keith Knight, Steve Knight, T.L. Lawhorne and Calvin Lawhorne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the family to assist with expenses.
