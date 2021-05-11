Bonnie Sue Cave
Bonnie Sue Cave, 73, of Broadway, Va., was called home by her Lord and Savior on May 9, 2021, and she passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 29, 1947, in New Market to the late Layman and Lucille Crites Ritchie.
Bonnie worked in Quality Assurance at Pilgrims Pride for 35 years before retiring. She was a member of Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church near New Market and was a devoted Christian and her passion in life was leading her friends and family to salvation through Jesus Christ and teaching all who she met about God’s mercy and Grace.
On July 14, 1990, she married Roland Eugene Cave, who preceded her in death Feb. 26, 2012.
Surviving are a son, Travis Cave and wife, Courtney, of Maurertown; daughters, Melissa Cave of Broadway, Sarah Curry of Timberville, Wendy Funk and husband, Richard, of Broadway; nine grandchildren, one being Dylan Stonesifer, whom she described as the joy of her world; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Carl Ritchie, Roger Ritchie, Billy Ritchie, Keith Ritchie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda June Wittig, and a son-in-law, Travis Allen Curry.
Pastors Glen Turner and Tim Miller will conduct a funeral service 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church near New Market. Burial will be private.
Those wishing to sign the book may do so at Grandle Funeral Home Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m.
Per CDC guidelines, mask and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
