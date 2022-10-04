Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer, 71, of Timberville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born on March 12, 1951, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Strickler Jr. and Nancy Burner Strickler.
Bonnie retired from JMU housekeeping after 29 years of employment. She was a lifetime member of the New Market American Legion Auxiliary and a charter member of the New Market Shockers Baseball Team.
Bonnie was active in her community, supporting many different civic organizations, as well as many athletic teams of all age groups. She was always willing to help when called on for fundraising and support. Her passion was anything her grandkids were participating in, from dance to FFA to baseball or softball. She was so proud of their accomplishments and enjoyed watching them grow and excel at whatever they set their minds to.
On Sept. 23, 1989, she married William Edward Comer Jr., who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Lisa Jones Hart and her husband, Mike, and their children, Geneva and Kirstein of Timberville; a son, Robert Scott Jones and his wife, Charity, and their children, Tyler, MyLeigh and MaKynlee of Timberville; three stepsons, William E. Comer III and his wife, Debbie, and their children, Lane and Logan, Brent L. Comer and his children, Brooke and Brittany, and Michael A. Comer and his children, Jordan, Breeana and MaLeah; and a brother-in-law, Skip Driver of Timberville. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Patricia "Trish" Driver.
Pastor Ernest Halterman will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville. Interment will follow at the Linville Christian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1118, Timberville, VA 22853 or to the New Market Shockers, 679 South Middle Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
