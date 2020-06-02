Bonnie Virginia Sharpes
Bonnie Virginia Sharpes, 87, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her daughter’s home. Bonnie was born in Montezuma on June 19, 1932, a daughter of the late Arbelia (Hildebrand) and Jessie R. Rhodes.
She was a graduate of Dayton High School, an avid seamstress and enjoyed painting and crafts.
On Oct. 10, 1949, she was united in marriage to Donald Kinzie Sharpes, who preceded her in death.
Bonnie is survived by two daughters, Debbie Huffman (R. Wayne) of Harrisonburg, and Judith Riggleman (Glenn) of Harrisonburg; two sons, Don Steven Sharpes (Donna) of Penn Laird and Kelly Sharpes (Nan) of Harrisonburg; sisters, Shirley Driver, Leona Myers and Opal Ritchie; brother, Jay Rhodes; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one more on the way.
She is also preceded in death by siblings, Tyree Rhodes, Kenny Rhodes, Nelson Rhodes, Janet Burkholder and Eva Boggs.
Due to COVID-19, no visitation is scheduled. Friends may sign the guest register at www.johnsonfs.com.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Dayton Cemetery.
