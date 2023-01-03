Boyd Earline "Ike" Knott, 85, of Mount Solon, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 8, 1937, and was a son of the late Francis Grover Cleveland Knott and Cliffy Cleo (Huffer) Knott.
Boyd graduated from North River High School, class of 1955. He worked at Waynesboro Nursery until 1959. He retired from Ethan Allen in Bridgewater in 1999 after 40 years of service. Following his retirement he was a farmer. He was an active member of the Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church.
Boyd was united in marriage on Jan. 1, 1959, to Dolores Maxine (Shull) Knott.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Sheldon E. Knott and Sheila Knott Michael, both of Mount Solon; his sister, Zelda Arviola of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, Aaron Ramsey, Ryan Knott, James Michael, and Jacob Michael; eight great-grandchildren, Draven Ramsey, Braydon Knott, Madison Knott, Atley Ramsey, Grayson Knott, Weston Knott, Lillion Knott, and Eden Knott and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Hazel Shank, Kenny "Buzz" Knott, William "Webb" Knott, Grover "Tom" Knott, Catherine "Cass" Sheffer, Lola Morrison, Ruth King, Clint Knott, Genevieve Neighbors, Richard "Dick" Knott, Weldon "Dale" Knott, Fillmore "Phil" Knott, and Ben Knott.
A service celebrating Boyd's life will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Olivet United Brethren Church with Pastor John Christophel and Pastor Dan Lam officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
