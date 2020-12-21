Boyd Edward Shull Sr.
Boyd Edward Shull Sr., 81, husband of Patricia Ann “Patsi” (Coleman) Shull of 279 Forest Springs Drive, Stuarts Draft, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Augusta Health, Fishersville.
Mr. Shull was born in Mount Solon, Va., on Jan. 3, 1939, a son of the late Jesse Andrew Shull and Theda Mae (Judy) Shull.
Boyd attended Waynesboro Free Methodist Church and was retired from DuPont. He enjoyed camping and doing yardwork.
In addition to his first wife, Dorothy Ann (Shuey) Shull, and his parents, Mr. Shull was preceded in death by a brother, William “Bill” Shull.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, “Patsi”, are two sons, Boyd Edward “Ed” Shull Jr., and his wife, Lori, of Hartfield, Va., and Robert Kent Shull and his wife, Virginia, of Macedonia, Ohio; three stepsons, Kevin Wallace and wife, Kim, of Bridgewater, Stephen “Mike” Wallace and wife, Wanda, of Waynesboro and Brad Sears and wife, Kristi, of Fishersville; one brother, Hugh Shull and his wife, Betty, of Weyers Cave; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastors Scott Brodd and Dennis Bradley.
(Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Va., is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
