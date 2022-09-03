Boyd W. Armentrout
Boyd W. Armentrout, 68, of Mt. Crawford, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home. He was born on June 1, 1954 and was the son of the late, Lawrence E. and Rosa E. Hensley Armentrout. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Glen A. Armentrout.
Boyd is survived by his wife, Carolyn Armentrout; daughter; Lariane Hensley and husband, Flavio Costanzi and his beloved dog, Baxter.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.