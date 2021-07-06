Bradley Dolan Fulk
Bradley Dolan Fulk, 65, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away July 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 22, 1955, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late Howard C. Fulk Jr. and Joyce Fern Delawder Fulk. Mr. Fulk was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Fulk Owen.
On June 16, 1984, he married the love of his life, Tammy Jo Harper, who survives. Also surviving are three sons, Zachary Scott Fulk, Derek Landon Fulk and wife, Mindy Swank Fulk, and Nicholas Ryan Fulk and fiancé, Becca Hardesty.
Bradley was known as a hard worker and a well known masonry contractor. He went to work for Nielsen Construction Company right out of high school as a mason apprentice where he worked with and befriended some of the best masons of that era. Bradley later worked for Ellis and Company before going into business with his childhood friend, Robert Fulk. Then, later on, Bradley owned his own masonry business. Bradley’s free time was spent with his family whom he loved with all his heart. He was an active member of the Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren for 35 years. He loved his church and church family very much.
A celebration of life will be conducted by Jon Prater and Lane Turner at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Visitors may pay respects by signing the guest book at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The casket will be closed and the family will not be present. Burial will be private.
For those unable to attend the service, a recording of the service will be available to be viewed by visiting his obituary at www.mcmullenfh.com starting Monday morning, July 12, at 10:00.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
