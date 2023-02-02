Bradley Reed Ritchie, 34, of Rockingham, died Jan. 30, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born April 4, 1988, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Trenton Ritchie (companion, Beverly Hensley) of Rockingham and Sandra Spitzer Zacharko (companion, Jimmy Meehan) of Rockingham.
He had worked at Rocco Construction Company.
Surviving are a sister, Jordan Ritchie of Rockingham; nephew, Cooper Thompson of Rockingham; maternal grandmother, Geraldine Spitzer of Rockingham, and paternal grandmother, Sherry Ritchie of Rockingham.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Spitzer, and paternal grandfather, Trenton C. Ritchie.
His body will be cremated and a service will be planned at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
