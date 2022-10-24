Bradley Scoffield Carpenter, 53, of Mount Crawford, passed away Oct. 19, 2022, at his home. Brad was born Oct. 12, 1969, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late William Bailey “W.B.” Carpenter Jr. and Brenda Wheeler Carpenter. He was the grandson of the late William “Bailey” Carpenter and Lucille Carpenter.
Brad graduated in 1987 from Spotswood High School. He loved grilling, beach vacations, entertaining family and friends, watching football and butchering. He was a full-time farmer on his family farm Maple Grove Dairy for over 30 years until it was sold in 2002. He later owned and operated Carpenter Trucking until his death. He was a devoted husband, wonderful dad and a great friend to many.
On July 19, 1991, he married Amy (Meadows) Carpenter, who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Allison Elizabeth Carpenter and Taylor Frances Carpenter, both of Mount Crawford; a brother, Brian Carpenter and wife, Stephanie, of Mount Crawford; nephew, Bailey Wayne Carpenter; niece, Carly Michelle Carpenter of Mount Crawford; in-laws, Pat Meadows and Lynn Meadows of Mooresville, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Lori Bisso and Holly Simmers, husband, Clark; and nieces, Carrington and Chamberlyn, also from Mooresville, N.C. He loved his dog, Josie, and grandpup, Harper.
The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Burial will be private.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
