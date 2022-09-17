Brady S. Royston
Brady Scott Royston, 19, of Timberville, VA died September 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 9, 2003, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Kelly Crider Royston of Harrisonburg, and Louis C. Royston and wife Kelly A. of Rockingham.
Brady worked at Hardees. He was very computer/tech savvy. He was selfless and caring, always putting everyone before himself. He had a great personality, always funny and good for a laugh, and his smile was infectious. He was a 2021 graduate of Broadway High School.
Surviving in addition to his parents and stepmother, is one sister, Chelsey Royston of Timberville; two brothers, Logan Royston and Tanner Royston, both of Rockingham; maternal grandparents, Jay and Becky Crider of Broadway; paternal grandparents, Louis A. and Brenda Royston of Timberville; maternal great grandmother; Linda Crider, of Broadway, aunts, Becky Messina, Jamie Crider, Mindy Crider; numerous cousins, friends, aunts and uncles.
Pastor Karl Magenhofer will conduct a memorial service 11:00 AM Wednesday at Timberville Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. A celebration of Brady’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board, (please make a note in the memo line that the donation goes to Lock and Talk) 1241 North Main Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
