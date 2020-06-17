Brandon “Fred” Kelly Reedy
Brandon “Fred” Kelly Reedy, 21, of Harrisonburg, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Mr. Reedy was born, Feb. 3, 1999, and was the son of Kristal Campbell and husband, David, and the late Charles Reedy. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Roadcap Sr., and a cousin, Tyler Dove.
Brandon had a loving heart and would always reach out to others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by children, Damian, Lillian and Damitri Reedy; brothers, Charles Reedy, Tryston Campbell and Allen Campbell; nephew, Braylin Reedy; grandparents, Charles Reedy, Phylis Reedy, Patricia Sonifrank and Buddy Sonifrank, as well as his aunts and uncles, Laura and Shannon Palmer, Bobby and Christina Reedy, Jennifer Wood, Angie and Ronnie Dove, Kim and Roger Custer, Jeremy and Jennifer Roadcap and Michael Roadcap Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.