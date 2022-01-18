Brandon Lee McCray, 25, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Augusta Health.
Brandon was born on May 28, 1996, a son of Edward A. McCray and wife, Angela, of Harrisonburg, and the late Gloria Jane (Shank) McCray.
He was a graduate of Buffalo Gap High School and worked for Bridgewater College.
In addition to his father, Brandon is survived by brothers, Travis McCray of Mt. Solon, and Josh McCray and wife, Carolyn, of Staunton; a step-sister, Marllen Murillo and spouse Ricardo of Honduras; step-brothers, Tony Murillo and wife, Noemy of IL and Dibio and wife, Isabel; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Bertha Shank of Mt. Solon; aunts and uncles John Shank, Tammy Halterman, Everette Shank, Jeffrey and Marilynn Shank, and Denise Cassidy, all of Mt. Solon, Dana Shank of Churchville, Maynard McCray, Jr. of WV, Sarah Stewart of WV, Scott McCray of OH, and Tim Fisher of WV; nieces, Eleanor, Shala, Wanda, Gianna, Dilaney, Dhalexa, and Darely; nephews, Brandon, Hansel, David, and Javier; numerous cousins; special friends, Tim Puckett, Stephanie Bennett-Caricofe, Sue Terry and Marisela Baquedano.
He is also preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Maynard W. and Barbara McCray, and an uncle, Dennis Shank.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, January 23rd at the funeral home, with Rev. Golden Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Mount Solon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to aid in funeral arrangements, C/O Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.