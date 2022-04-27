Brandon Scott Cheruk Sr., age 45, died on April 22, 2022.
He lived in Singers Glen with his wife, May Cheruk, and his sons, Brandon Cheruk Jr. and Damian Cheruk.
He is also survived by his sons, Sebastian Cheruk of Tampa, Fla., Steven Castillo of Harrisonburg, Va., and Jason Jones of Independence, Va. Also surviving are his parents, George and Janie Cheruk of Nickelsville, Va.
He was a devoted husband, a loving father, a great son and wonderful brother. He will be gravely missed and loved always.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.