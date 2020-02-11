Brandon Scott Hess, 29, of Mount Crawford, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home. He was born in Roswell, N.M., on Jan. 27, 1991, and was the son of Donna (Knappe) Custer and husband, James, of Quicksburg, Va., and Stan Hess and companion, Lisa Shipman, of Roswell, N.M.
Brandon worked at the Super 8 in Harrisonburg.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his life partner, Chris Buckner of Mount Crawford; a half sister, Crystal Fischer; and a half brother, Jason Hess.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Shana Myers Schweder.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
