Branson Daniel Beery, stillborn son of Brandon L. and Amy L. Rohrer Beery of Dayton, was born on July 6, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Alyssa Rose Beery at home; grandparents, Fred A. and Elaine (Koogler) Rohrer, Sidney L. and Amy (Knicely) Beery; great-grandparents, Dan and Becky (Shank) Knicely, Allen Beery, and Anna (Beery) Rohrer and great-great-grandparent, Joseph Beery, all of Dayton; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends and family attended a graveside service, which was held Monday, July 10, 2023, at Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church Cemetery with church leaders officiating.
McMullen Funeral Home handled arrangements.
