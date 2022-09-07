Brenda Ann Alger Conley
Brenda Ann Alger Conley, 75, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Brenda was born June 14, 1947, in Page County and was a daughter of the late William H. “Billy” Alger and Aline Mae “Rennie” Clem Alger.
She grew up in Shenandoah and was a 1965 graduate of Page County High School. She was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton and served on the Board of Directors at Elkton Area United Services for several years. She retired from McDaniel Inc. after 30 years of service. She was a loving and devoted wife and an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
On June 26, 1965, she married Isaac J. Conley Jr., who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Dean and husband, Joey, of Elkton; a sister, Barbara A. Wessels and husband, Duane, of Belmond, Iowa; grandchildren, Laura Dean and Jacob Dean; great-grandson, Jackson; nephew, Bradley Wessels; great-nephews, Carsen and Cade Wessels; and numerous cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Brenda will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton with the Rev. Debbie Powell and Donnie Jenkins officiating. A meal and fellowship will follow the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Area United Services, 149 West Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
