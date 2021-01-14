Brenda "Binky" Sue Huffman, 63, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Brenda was born Dec. 27, 1957, a daughter of the late Betty (Eavers) and Cloy Everett Huffman.
Brenda grew up in Bridgewater, Va., and attended Turner Ashby High School. She worked for several years as a department manager at Wal-Mart. She loved being a Nana and taking care of her family. She always put others first and had a talent for making crafts and sewing.
Brenda is survived by two daughters, Stacey Sions and companion, Michael Keister, of Mount Crawford and Laura Ann Riggleman and husband, Jeffrey, of Dayton; sisters, Linda Kerns and husband, Wesley, of Dayton and Melissa Schulz and husband, Dennis, of Rockingham; brother, Paul Huffman and wife, Connie, of Grottoes; and seven grandchildren, Michele Cook, Hunter Keister, Brooklyn Sions, Laurel Keister, Leah Keister, Lydia Keister and Zoey Riggleman.
She is also preceded in death by a grandson, Dakota Cook.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.