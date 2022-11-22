Brenda Gail Simmons, 75, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Mrs. Simmons was born in Damascus, Va. on May 6, 1947, to the late Herbert and Geraldine Martin Rosenbaum.
She was raised in Washington County and relocated with her family to the area in her adolescent years. She worked in administration and assisted her husband in his home building business. Brenda had great love for Christ and enjoyed attending a variety of churches celebrating her faith. She enjoyed singing old hymns and playing piano, organ, accordion and guitar.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Raymond Theodore Simmons; daughter, Teresa Johnson; sister, Rena Myrtle and husband, William; two grandchildren, David Johnson and Molly Johnson as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
